Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

