Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,446 shares of company stock worth $11,924,005. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

