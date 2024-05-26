Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,087 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.82 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

