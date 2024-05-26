Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 856 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock worth $11,109,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $284.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $284.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.