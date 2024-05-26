Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,567 shares of company stock worth $14,114,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

