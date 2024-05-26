Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

