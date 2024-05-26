Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,050 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Allegion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

