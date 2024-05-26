Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,643 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.