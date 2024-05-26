Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,393 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $560.73 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCK
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.