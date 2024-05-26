Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,393 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $560.73 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

