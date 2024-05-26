Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 25,459 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

