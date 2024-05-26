Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 36,371 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $57.69 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,517 shares of company stock worth $39,497,196 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

