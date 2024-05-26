Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,198 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.