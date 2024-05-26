Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,263 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 96,992 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 294,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 1.4 %

AER opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

