OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

