Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 1.8 %
OGEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.