Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.8 %

OGEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

