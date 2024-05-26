Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 314,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

