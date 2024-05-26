Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.14 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.