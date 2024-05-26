PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $13.65. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1,608,348 shares traded.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $4,896,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.