Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Acquires $14,055.60 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling purchased 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $14,055.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of PDYN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.