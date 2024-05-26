Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $2,086,502. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $148.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

