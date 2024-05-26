Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

PLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 219,206 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 364.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

