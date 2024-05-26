PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $502.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

