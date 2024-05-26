PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 85.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.