PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 847,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123,509 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,183,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

K opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

