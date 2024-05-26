PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

