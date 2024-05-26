PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,661 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,983,000 after acquiring an additional 117,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

