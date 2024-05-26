ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.60. ProKidney shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 19,379 shares changing hands.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares in the company, valued at $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 and sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.