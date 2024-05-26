ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $40.98

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $42.08. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 306,785 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

