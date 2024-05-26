Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

