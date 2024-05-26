Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,312.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $8,868.16.

On Friday, March 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $11,082.24.

On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $28,058.82.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

