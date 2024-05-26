Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 80 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $216.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.88.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,510. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.