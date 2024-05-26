Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,115 shares of company stock worth $5,308,423 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $444.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $449.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

