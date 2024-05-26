Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average is $180.31. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

