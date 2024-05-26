Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,189,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,529,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,084,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.79 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

