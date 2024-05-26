Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $35.69 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

