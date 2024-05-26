Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $153.02 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,164 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

