Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,928 shares of company stock worth $1,656,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.