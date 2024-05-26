Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 648,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aflac by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $88.59.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

