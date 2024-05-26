Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,133 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $134,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at $988,152.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $134,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,904 over the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.