Quest Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Nelnet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nelnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nelnet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNI. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Nelnet Price Performance

Nelnet stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.