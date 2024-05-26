Quest Partners LLC Invests $303,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $364.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $372.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

