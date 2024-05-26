Quest Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 204,935.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,925,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Innospec by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,471.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,021.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $1,208,471.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,021.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,841 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $129.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

