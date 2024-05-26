Quest Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.