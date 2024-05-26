Quest Partners LLC Invests $364,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $15.93 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

