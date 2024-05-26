Quest Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Clearfield by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Clearfield Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.