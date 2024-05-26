Quest Partners LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

