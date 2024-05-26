Quest Partners LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Playtika by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 146.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 346.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 135,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Playtika by 3.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth about $9,695,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLTK opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Playtika

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

