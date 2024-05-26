Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.