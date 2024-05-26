Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.30. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

