Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carter’s by 121.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 336,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

